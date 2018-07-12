BAM picked for Irish cheese factory

Norwegian dairy cooperative Tine is client for the new cheese production facility and administration building at Mogeely in County Cork. Jarlsberg is a mild cow's-milk cheese with large regular holes that originates from Norway, but which is also produced abroad under licences from Norwegian dairy producers. Tine is Norway's largest producer, distributor and exporter of dairy products, owned by 10,478 farmers as of 2017.

The factory will be built on a greenfield site adjoining the existing Dairygold Mogeely site. The new facility has an estimated capacity of 14,000t of cheese per annum.

There is a significant volume of earthworks required in order to prepare the site for building foundations. The structure will be a steelwork frame with long-spanning trusses of up to 35m and will be clad with Kingspan insulated panels. The plant includes warm rooms and cool rooms for the different phases of cheese maturing and flavour development. These will contain ‘super flat’ floors for forklift access. Also provided is a brine room with gantry crane. Specialist equipment includes mould presses and vats for the production of curd and whey.

Construction work will start this month and BAM Ireland expects the project’s handover to Tine to take place in November 2019.