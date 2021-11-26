BAM reorganises

Activities to manage the company for growth will be managed in two new divisions, one dedicated to the Netherlands and the other to the United Kingdom and Ireland. The activities in Germany and Belgium will be managed for value, which will involve a continued focus on operational improvements and potentially further divestments.

John Wilkinson, currently COO for BAM’s civil engineering activities, will become responsible for the activities in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The current chief operating officer for construction and property, Joost Nelis, will become responsible for the activities in the Netherlands. The ‘manage for value’ activities will continue to report to CEO Ruud Joosten.

The new organisational structure will replace the existing business lines Construction & Property and Civil Engineering. With the new structure, BAM is seeking to improve its effectiveness and focus on growth, leveraging its top-three market positions in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

This change is also intended to contribute to faster development of innovative solutions, supporting BAM’s clients to improve their sustainability and lower their carbon footprint.

Implementation of the new structure is the next step in realising BAM’s strategic agenda for 2021-2023, which was presented in February.

Starting 1 January 2022, BAM’s executive committee will consist of executive board members Ruud Joosten and Frans den Houter (CFO), as well as Joost Nelis and John Wilkinson.

