Bam wins £50m Victoria office revamp

CGI of Eric Parry Architects' 11 Belgrave Road

Bam has been appointed by US real estate investor Quadrum following a two-stage competitive tender process to deliver 108,000 sq ft of Grade A space at 11 Belgrave Road.

The central London scheme is said to be the first in the UK to achieve an Excellent 5.5-star NABERS design-reviewed target rating for building efficiency and one of only three in the country to be pre-certified.

The project has been designed by Eric Parry Architects in conjunction with landscape architect Gillespies and engineer Max Fordham. On completion, due in the fourth quarter of 2023, it will transform the existing site into net zero carbon office accommodation.

11 Belgrave also includes 14,000 sq ft of communal spaces and 13,000 sq ft of green space, including ground floor garden, a private terrace on the sixth floor and multiple terraces on the seventh floor, plus a rooftop platform. There will be storage for 178 bicycles, spa-style changing rooms with 19 showers, and 177 lockers.

Led by consulting engineer Max Fordham, the building has been designed to be net zero carbon in both construction and operation, surpassing the RIBA 2030 Climate Challenge target by 38%. Max Fordham has also led the NABERS process and the WiredScore Platinum and SmartScore Platinum targets, while environmental consultant Delta Green advised on a design stage BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rating and Ekkist on WELL Platinum.

Quadrum chief operating officer Ilyas Aslam said: “Designing the redevelopment of 11 Belgrave Road has been an exciting opportunity to provide a ground-breaking landmark office building for the next generation of occupier, focused on the highest ESG standards in an exceptional location and with wellbeing at its heart. To deliver the scheme, we wanted to engage with a project team that shared our vision for this development. Bam Construction is a great addition, setting its own exceptional standards in sustainability both as a contractor and as a business,” he added.

Rod Stiles, regional director of Bam Construction London, said: “I’m very pleased to renew our partnership with Eric Parry, having worked with the practice at both Finsbury Square and Pancras Square, the latter being part of the transformation of Kings Cross. I am also delighted to be working so closely already with the Quadrum team. The quality of our collaboration not only resolves problems, it enhances the way we adopt digital platforms, achieve sustainability goals and deliver social value to the community around us. There is great positive vibe emerging from the client team and we bring a wealth of experience to bear.”

