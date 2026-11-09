Bargate plans Dorset homes

The outline plans, submitted to Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, would see 100 homes built north of Salisbury Road in Burton, which currently has a population of around 4,000.

Luke Vallins, Head of Planning at Bargate, said: “Due to the special nature of this site, we have put forward development parameters for up to 100 homes, rather than submit a fixed masterplan. Particular attention has been placed on maximising the number of homes that benefit from the attractive easterly views over the adjoining rural edge.

“Whichever development layout is selected, green space will always remain a key feature of this site. Our initial proposals focus the new housing on the southern field, while the western parcel, known as Winkton Fields, will continue to function as playing fields. The eastern parcel is also proposed as a significant area of green space.

“Lodging these plans for Burton supports our continued westward expansion and compliments existing Bargate developments at Hordle and Pennington."

Bargate’s development designs propose a new community of one- and two-storey dwellings, which reflect the local character and pays respect to Winkton Conservation Area. The plans have been set out to enhance biodiversity and natural habitats, while also creating a sensitive transition from village to countryside. A comprehensive landscape strategy has been drawn up to compliment the 100 homes, incorporating Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG) and a range of formal and informal play areas.

Bargate was selected as the preferred development partner in 2025 for this site in Burton by the landowner and their advisers. The multi award-winning housebuilder appointed masterplanning specialists Mosaic and planning consultancy tor&co to develop the design parameters. Prior to the outline planning application being submitted, a public consultation exercise was conducted to obtains views from close to 2,000 people who live locally.