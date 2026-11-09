Chicago Pneumatic blows into Europe

Chicago Pneumatic has introduced a streamlined six-model line-up of portable diesel air compressors engineered to simplify equipment selection, operation, and ongoing maintenance for European sites.

The new range comprises the CPS 75-100, CPS 90-100, CPS 105-100, CPS 125-150, CPS 145-100, and CPS 180-100 models, delivering air flow capacities from 2 to 5 m³/min (75 to 180 cfm) at working pressures of 7 to 10 bar (100 to 150 psi).

According to the manufacturer, the lineup is designed to reduce total cost of ownership across diverse sector applications including utility repairs, demolition, and general site work. The machines feature an updated intuitive controller, straightforward component layouts for routine servicing, and road-homologated undercarriage options for rapid site transport.

The range was formally launched during a European customer demonstration event held in Olomouc, Czech Republic. Andrey Ivanov, Product Marketing Manager for the Portable Air Division at Chicago Pneumatic, reported that the development focus centred on reducing machine operational complexity, enabling site teams to select, configure, and service equipment efficiently without unnecessary downtime.