McBains appoints Manchester project director

Seasman, a chartered quantity surveyor, joins from Atkins Réalis, where she held the position of Regional Director, providing strategic commercial and project leadership. Her experience includes some of the region’s most significant projects, such as Manchester City Council’s £300m+ Our Town Hall programme, Co-op Group’s £120m+ National Retail Refit Programme and Liverpool John Moores University’s £16m Henry Cotton Building.

McBain's Manchester team has experienced significant growth over the past two years. Nick Gregory, director of McBains' Manchester office, said: “We are really pleased to welcome Sarah to McBains. She is a fantastic addition to the team, and we’re looking forward to having her on board as we continue to expand in the region.”