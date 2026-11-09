Jones Bros starts Old Colwyn coastal defences

The Victorian seaside resort is a particularly vulnerable stretch of coastline, with the deteriorated defences at heightened risk of collapsing during large storms.

The promenade, which protects infrastructure including the A55 and the main London-Holyhead railway line, is frequently closed to the public when water breaches the sea wall.

As part of the £4m development, the contractor is set to procure 14,000 tonnes of rock armour to reinforce 100 metres of coastline, sourcing the material from quarries within North Wales where possible.

The existing sea wall and promenade behind will be raised by approximately 1.5m along a further 160 metres, strengthening the bay’s resilience to adverse weather and flooding.

A team of up to 30, including apprentices and subcontractors, will also demolish the existing access points and replace them with perpendicular stairs, crossover steps, and an outfall extension.