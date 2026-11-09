New road connects station lost to Beeching cuts

Rail services will return to Wellington more than 60 years after the original station closed in the 1960s. It was one of more than 2,300 stations closed under the Beeching cuts. The new station is expected to be operational by late 2028.

The road will provide access to the new station, its car park, a transport interchange and a ‘station square’ public open space. The spine road forms part of Bloor Homes' Lillebonne Place development of 178 two, three and four bedroom energy efficient homes on land west of Nynehead Road. Somerset Council unanimously granted full planning permission for the scheme in February 2026.

Amos said, "“After the big achievement of securing government funding for the new station, it’s great progress to see the access road has already been completed. Bloor Homes and its contractors deserve top marks for getting it done so quickly. I am also delighted to report that works to clear the station site of vegetation have now been completed ahead of schedule.

“It just goes to show that, when the whole community works together with the same objective, we can really get things done.”