Barhale finds savings, wins Severn Trent contract

The scheme aims to refurbish and optimise existing infrastructure. Severn Trent Water had identified the need for an upgrade after monitoring of dry weather flows over a six year period.

As part of early contractor involvement (ECI) Barhale carried out hydraulic assessments to understand how the existing assets could perform. This work showed that key structures could be retained, removing the need for additional construction and reducing mechanical complexity without affecting performance.

Alongside refurbishment of existing assets, the works include installation of new storm, sludge and SAF (Submerged Aerated Filter) tanks, package pumping stations and associated pipework. New manholes, ducting and MEICA systems will also be installed, including motor control centres and kiosks.

Sean McCormick, contracts manager at Barhale, pointed to the value of the ECI approach, saying, "The successful ECI work allowed us to make better use of capacity within the existing assets to reduce cost and accelerate programme delivery.”

Work is due to start on site in September 2026 with completion in Autumn 2027.

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