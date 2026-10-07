G F Tomlinson completes family contact centre

The new centre, designed by Arc Partnership, a joint venture of Nottinghamshire County Council and SCAPE, replaces residential bungalows which had been used for family contact time but were no longer fit for purpose.

The new facility has been developed with a strong focus on creating a comfortable and child-focused environment, while also delivering long-term energy efficiency and value for money. It includes dedicated family spaces, conference rooms, kitchen facilities and areas for safeguarding and support services, providing a significantly improved environment for children and families using the service.

The completion of Harmony House forms part of Nottinghamshire County Council’s wider investment in modernising its public service estate and providing efficient, sustainable facilities designed around the needs of local communities.

Andy Sewards, group chairman at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are delighted to have completed Harmony House and see this important facility now open and ready to support children, young people and families across Nottinghamshire.

“From the outset, the project has been about creating a building that is not only fit for purpose, but provides a warm, welcoming and comfortable environment for families, while also meeting the county council’s ambitions for a modern, energy-efficient public building."

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