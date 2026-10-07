Solomons offers wisdom at leadership training centre

The centre has been designed to enable learning and collaboration away from the distractions of the job site and workplace

The centre, dubbed The Halcyon Club, has been built on a 26 acre site in Penrith, Cumbria. Professionals from organisations including Balfour Beatty, BAM Nuttall, Morgan Sindall, Stantec, Altrad and Siemens have already participated in programmes, while participants undertaking NEC Project Manager and Supervisor accreditations through Solomons Europe have achieved first-time pass rates of more than 90%.

Solomons Europe says it has identified increasing demand for development that goes beyond technical and contractual knowledge alone. While NEC4 and collaborative contracting models are now widely adopted across the sector, organisations are, the surveyors say, increasingly looking for ways to help project teams apply that knowledge more effectively in practice.

The Halcyon Club was established to provide a dedicated environment in which individuals and teams can step away from day-to-day project pressures to focus on personal and professional development. Combining technical learning with behavioural development, programmes help participants explore how they communicate, build trust, respond under pressure and contribute to high-performing teams.

Using recognised approaches including DiSC profiling, Lencioni's Five Behaviours framework and practical NEC capability development, the programmes are designed to help participants strengthen both their contractual understanding and their ability to apply it effectively within project environments.

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