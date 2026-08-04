Barhale to deliver £18m Anglian stormwater project

The scheme involves the construction of a new 5,000m³ storm tank and associated tunnelling works adjacent to the existing Walton-on-the-Naze terminal pumping station.

Work will be delivered through Anglian Water’s @one Alliance, the strategic delivery vehicle for Anglian Water’s Integrated Main Works programme, with Barhale acting in the role of principal contractor for the scheme.

The new storm tank will feature an innovative “pill shaped” design to avoid the course of an existing aquifer and sewer and will be built using a diaphragm wall with excavation from within.

It will be connected to an existing storm tank through a new 84m long, 1200mm pipeline which will be constructed using concrete jacking pipes through microtunnelling.

Dan Ledger, Barhale’s project manager, said that the Environment Agency and Anglian Water had conducted investigations and tracer studies identifying the need for additional storage.

“It would help to ensure that the stormwater capacity at the sewage pumping station was not overwhelmed in extreme weather conditions,” he said.

“The upgrades will provide a major boost to site storage capacity, helping to protect the environment and bathing water quality.

“The nature of the site, particularly the presence of the aquifer, has presented some interesting design challenges and construction constraints. We have responded by developing the innovative tank design and by using a diaphragm wall construction which will minimise the size of the excavation area.”

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