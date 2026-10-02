Willmott Dixon, Milligan, to regenerate Brentwood

A CGI of plans for the site

The proposal, which was approved by the council earlier this month, centres on a new leisure quarter at the front of the site, anchored by a boutique or premium-format cinema, alongside restaurants, bars and upgraded public space around the historic ruins of the Chapel of St Thomas à Becket. The rear of the site will be prepared separately, opening up the potential for new homes in the future.

Over £6m of council funding will be invested in the scheme, aiming to create a new destination that gives people more reasons to visit and spend time in Brentwood town centre.

Councillor Gareth Barrett, chair of the Assets and Strategy Committee at Brentwood Borough Council, said: “People in Brentwood have heard talk about Baytree for a long time. This is different. We now have a named delivery partner, a funded scheme, and a clear set of milestones that we’ll report back on publicly at every stage. We’ve got a little way to go before work starts on the ground, but I’m seriously excited about this project and the whole new set of opportunities it brings for everyone who lives, works and plays in Brentwood.”

Joe Kerby, regional head of land and development (London & East) at Willmott Dixon Developments, said: “This redevelopment is a strong example of a council taking a proactive approach to repurposing a town centre asset to meet the needs of the local community. Together with Milligan, our role is to help turn that ambition into a scheme that is viable, fundable and deliverable, bringing our combined development and regeneration experience to the project.

“Over the coming months, we’ll work closely with local businesses, community groups and residents to help shape a redevelopment that supports Brentwood’s long-term success.”

The Baytree project builds on an established working relationship between Willmott Dixon Developments and Milligan. The two businesses are also working together through a 10-year regeneration partnership in Torbay and, more recently, were appointed by Dorset Council as regeneration partners to help shape the future of Weymouth.

Stuart Harris, CEO at Milligan, said: “The Council has shown real ambition in taking ownership of this opportunity and investing in the long-term future of Brentwood town centre. Successful placemaking is about creating destinations that give people more reasons to spend time together, whether that’s through leisure, culture, food and drink or simply high-quality public spaces.

“At Milligan, we’ve helped bring forward regeneration projects across the UK that transform underperforming sites into places with a stronger sense of identity, activity and community. We’re excited to be working alongside Brentwood Borough Council and Willmott Dixon Developments to help create a destination that can play a significant role in the town’s future success.”

Next steps for the project include progressing detailed design work, submitting a planning application and beginning early engagement with existing occupiers of the centre.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk