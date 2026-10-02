Pagabo names £4.29bn civils framework suppliers

Among the 111 suppliers’ appointed to new framework across 13 lots are familiar names such as Balfour Beatty, Costain, Graham, Kier, M Group, Rhodar and VolkerFitzpatrick.
The new framework will run for a term of four years, with the framework agreement available for use by sectors including central and local government, NHS, blue light, housing and education. Compliant with both the Procurement Act 2023 and Procurement Regulations 2024, the framework has been created to connect public sector bodies and private organisations with appointed contractors that will collaboratively deliver quality service and value for money outcomes.
The new offering will combine the scopes of the National Framework for Civils and Infrastructure and the National Framework for Demolition and Land Preparation, both of which supported Pagabo in establishing its presence in the infrastructure sector and helping public sector organisations with procuring transformational schemes.
David Llewellyn, construction and infrastructure director at Pagabo, said: “This new framework offers significant procurement opportunity for both the appointed suppliers and the public sector organisations it will support. From civil engineering, infrastructure, enabling works and beyond, the scope is extensive and is evidenced by the interest we’ve had since the invitation to tender earlier this year."
This framework is one instalment in a series being brought to market by Pagabo and YPO in 2026, following the formation of a 10-year strategic delivery partnership that will see resources, reputation and expertise combined. YPO is the centralised procurement authority for the framework, while Pagabo is the framework manager responsible for design, delivery and ongoing management.
Pagabo’s central platform Pagabo+ will be available to suppliers as part of the procurement specialists digital-first, end-to-end delivery model. The single environment will play host to information on and management of new opportunities, call-off activity, performance monitoring and reporting, as well as compliance assurance.
The full list of suppliers across the 13 lots of the framework includes:
- A Buckler Haulage Ltd
- ACS Construction Group
- Advance Construction Scotland Limited
- Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Limited
- Amalgamated Construction Ltd T/A AmcoGiffen
- Amey Highways Limited
- Amey Rail Limited
- Anelec Group Limited
- AR Demolition Ltd
- Armac Demolition Limited
- AtkinsRéalis
- Aureos Energy Limited
- Balfour Beatty Rail Ltd
- Bradley Demolition Ltd
- Breheny Civil Engineering
- Brims Construction Limited
- Britcon (UK) Limited
- Cawarden Co Ltd
- Charles Brand Group Ltd
- City Demolition Contractors (Birmingham) Limited
- CK Rail Solutions Ltd
- Coleman & Company Ltd
- Connell Brothers Ltd
- Construction Marine Limited
- Corserv Solutions Limited
- Costain Ltd
- CR Reynolds Limited
- Danaher & Walsh Civil Engineering Ltd
- Daniel Charles Construction Limited
- Dawson-WAM Ltd.
- Dem-Master Demolition Limited
- DSM Demolition Limited
- DSR Demolition Ltd
- Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd
- Erith Contractors Limited
- Esh Construction Limited
- Fitzgerald Contractors Limited
- Fortis Foundations Civil Engineering Ltd
- FP McCann Ltd
- Galldris Services Limited
- Galliford Try Construction Limited
- Gateway Construction Services Ltd
- GKL Building and Civil Engineering Ltd
- GLC Projects Ltd
- Glencar Construction Limited
- Harry Barker (Ireleth & Askam) Properties Limited
- Haywood Crushing Demolition Ltd
- Hollywell Building services Limited
- Hughes and Salvidge Ltd
- Huyton Asphalt Civils Limited
- I & H Brown Limited
- J Coffey Construction Limited
- J McCann & Co Ltd
- J. Freeley lLmited
- Jackson Civil Engineering Group Limited
- Jamieson Contracting (NW) Limited
- JN Bentley Ltd
- John F Hunt Regeneration Limited
- John Graham Construction Limited
- John Sisk And Son Limited
- JT Mackley & Co Ltd
- Kier Infrastrucutre Overseas Limited
- Kitchen Civils Limited
- Knights Brown Construction Ltd
- Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure Limited
- Land & Water Services Ltd
- Lowry Building & Civil Engineering
- Luddon Construction Ltd
- M Group Highways Ltd
- Marlborough Highways Limited
- McAuliffe Environmental Limited
- McLaughlin & Harvey Limited
- Meldrum Construction Services Group Limited
- MGL Demolition Ltd
- Mildren Construction Limited
- MJ Church (Plant) Limited
- MJ Quinn Integrated Services Limited
- Montel Civil Engineering Limited
- Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure Ltd
- Morrisroe Group Limited
- O'Connell Contracting
- O'Hara Bros Surfacing Ltd
- Octavius Infrastructure Ltd
- Oxford Direct Services
- P Casey (Land Reclamation) Ltd
- P.P. O'Connor Group Ltd
- QTS Group Ltd
- Rainton Construction Ltd
- Rhodar Industrial Services Limited
- RJ McLeod (Contractors) Limited
- Ryebridge Limited
- Sanctus Limited
- Sirius Remediation Ltd
- Skanska Construction UK Ltd
- Story Contracting Ltd
- Suttle Projects Ltd
- Taylor Woodrow Infrastructure Limited
- Taziker Industrial Limited
- TCi (GB) Ltd
- TMS
- Total Reclaims Demolition Ltd
- Unyte Energy Ltd
- UK Remediation Ltd
- VolkerFitzpatrick Ltd (& Consortia)
- VolkerHighways Ltd
- VolkerLaser Ltd
- VolkerRail Specialist Businesses Ltd
- VolkerWessels Specialist Businesses Ltd (VWSB)
- Walters UK Limited
- Weaver Demolition Limited
- Winvic Constructionx
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