Pagabo names £4.29bn civils framework suppliers

Among the 111 suppliers’ appointed to new framework across 13 lots are familiar names such as Balfour Beatty, Costain, Graham, Kier, M Group, Rhodar and VolkerFitzpatrick.

The new framework will run for a term of four years, with the framework agreement available for use by sectors including central and local government, NHS, blue light, housing and education. Compliant with both the Procurement Act 2023 and Procurement Regulations 2024, the framework has been created to connect public sector bodies and private organisations with appointed contractors that will collaboratively deliver quality service and value for money outcomes.

The new offering will combine the scopes of the National Framework for Civils and Infrastructure and the National Framework for Demolition and Land Preparation, both of which supported Pagabo in establishing its presence in the infrastructure sector and helping public sector organisations with procuring transformational schemes.

David Llewellyn, construction and infrastructure director at Pagabo, said: “This new framework offers significant procurement opportunity for both the appointed suppliers and the public sector organisations it will support. From civil engineering, infrastructure, enabling works and beyond, the scope is extensive and is evidenced by the interest we’ve had since the invitation to tender earlier this year."

This framework is one instalment in a series being brought to market by Pagabo and YPO in 2026, following the formation of a 10-year strategic delivery partnership that will see resources, reputation and expertise combined. YPO is the centralised procurement authority for the framework, while Pagabo is the framework manager responsible for design, delivery and ongoing management.

Pagabo’s central platform Pagabo+ will be available to suppliers as part of the procurement specialists digital-first, end-to-end delivery model. The single environment will play host to information on and management of new opportunities, call-off activity, performance monitoring and reporting, as well as compliance assurance.

The full list of suppliers across the 13 lots of the framework includes:

A Buckler Haulage Ltd

ACS Construction Group

Advance Construction Scotland Limited

Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Limited

Amalgamated Construction Ltd T/A AmcoGiffen

Amey Highways Limited

Amey Rail Limited

Anelec Group Limited

AR Demolition Ltd

Armac Demolition Limited

AtkinsRéalis

Aureos Energy Limited

Balfour Beatty Rail Ltd

Bradley Demolition Ltd

Breheny Civil Engineering

Brims Construction Limited

Britcon (UK) Limited

Cawarden Co Ltd

Charles Brand Group Ltd

City Demolition Contractors (Birmingham) Limited

CK Rail Solutions Ltd

Coleman & Company Ltd

Connell Brothers Ltd

Construction Marine Limited

Corserv Solutions Limited

Costain Ltd

CR Reynolds Limited

Danaher & Walsh Civil Engineering Ltd

Daniel Charles Construction Limited

Dawson-WAM Ltd.

Dem-Master Demolition Limited

DSM Demolition Limited

DSR Demolition Ltd

Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd

Erith Contractors Limited

Esh Construction Limited

Fitzgerald Contractors Limited

Fortis Foundations Civil Engineering Ltd

FP McCann Ltd

Galldris Services Limited

Galliford Try Construction Limited

Gateway Construction Services Ltd

GKL Building and Civil Engineering Ltd

GLC Projects Ltd

Glencar Construction Limited

Harry Barker (Ireleth & Askam) Properties Limited

Haywood Crushing Demolition Ltd

Hollywell Building services Limited

Hughes and Salvidge Ltd

Huyton Asphalt Civils Limited

I & H Brown Limited

J Coffey Construction Limited

J McCann & Co Ltd

J. Freeley lLmited

Jackson Civil Engineering Group Limited

Jamieson Contracting (NW) Limited

JN Bentley Ltd

John F Hunt Regeneration Limited

John Graham Construction Limited

John Sisk And Son Limited

JT Mackley & Co Ltd

Kier Infrastrucutre Overseas Limited

Kitchen Civils Limited

Knights Brown Construction Ltd

Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure Limited

Land & Water Services Ltd

Lowry Building & Civil Engineering

Luddon Construction Ltd

M Group Highways Ltd

Marlborough Highways Limited

McAuliffe Environmental Limited

McLaughlin & Harvey Limited

Meldrum Construction Services Group Limited

MGL Demolition Ltd

Mildren Construction Limited

MJ Church (Plant) Limited

MJ Quinn Integrated Services Limited

Montel Civil Engineering Limited

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure Ltd

Morrisroe Group Limited

O'Connell Contracting

O'Hara Bros Surfacing Ltd

Octavius Infrastructure Ltd

Oxford Direct Services

P Casey (Land Reclamation) Ltd

P.P. O'Connor Group Ltd

QTS Group Ltd

Rainton Construction Ltd

Rhodar Industrial Services Limited

RJ McLeod (Contractors) Limited

Ryebridge Limited

Sanctus Limited

Sirius Remediation Ltd

Skanska Construction UK Ltd

Story Contracting Ltd

Suttle Projects Ltd

Taylor Woodrow Infrastructure Limited

Taziker Industrial Limited

TCi (GB) Ltd

TMS

Total Reclaims Demolition Ltd

Unyte Energy Ltd

UK Remediation Ltd

VolkerFitzpatrick Ltd (& Consortia)

VolkerHighways Ltd

VolkerLaser Ltd

VolkerRail Specialist Businesses Ltd

VolkerWessels Specialist Businesses Ltd (VWSB)

Walters UK Limited

Weaver Demolition Limited

Winvic Constructionx

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk