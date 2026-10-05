Nixon to supply Infinity Cube batteries

Nixon BSUs on site

The investment—which gives Nixon UK exclusivity on the BSUs, for 18 months with an option to extend—covers 14 units, six of which have already been deployed on customer sites, with eight more due later in October. A further four units are expected by the end of the year.

The Infinity Cube S Pro, M Pro and L Pro offer 200kW, 300kW and 550kW of energy storage respectively. Units can be linked to create larger battery systems as a site’s needs grow, while each can coordinate up to three generators, rotating their use to help align maintenance visits.

Early trials show the range of demands Infinity Cube batteries can meet. On a major battery storage project, an L Pro supplied power to 106 modular office bays, four welfare cabins, and washing blocks (all supplied by Nixon Hire) in addition to supporting construction loads. In another trial, an M Pro handled the full power demand of a tower crane, while an M Pro also supplied the training-ground kitchens of a Premier League football club. On one project, Nixon says, a customer reported saving 13,000l of fuel in a month, reducing costs by more than £20,000 and CO2 emissions by more than 33.8t.

The fleet is remotely monitored by Nixon Hire’s Renewable Energy Hub, whose technical specialists help customers track and optimise performance throughout a project. Data from the new units is also available through Pulse, Nixon Hire’s customer portal, giving users real time visibility of energy consumption, usage trends and savings.

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