PTSG acquires Neptune Compliance

Neptune, based in Tamworth, is a specialist water treatment and hygiene business providing Legionella testing, water treatment for closed systems, water storage and cooling towers, together with risk assessment and consultancy services.

The business has, PTSG says, delivered strong organic growth over several years before the acquisition. Neptune serves customers nationally, with established relationships across the retail and facilities management sectors, including work supporting M&S, Morrisons, Central England Co-op, ASDA and Frasers Group operations. Its engineering team operates across the UK, providing a strong geographical and operational fit with PTSG’s existing Water Treatment division.

The acquisition comes as regulatory, insurance and compliance requirements continue to drive demand for effective water hygiene, treatment and Legionella risk management. It also creates significant opportunities to introduce Neptune’s capabilities across PTSG’s extensive customer base and provide additional PTSG services to Neptune customers. PTSG has been pursuing a strategic acquisitions programme under executive chairman Paul Teasdale.

Dr Greg Ward, CEO of PTSG, said: “Neptune is exactly the kind of business we want to bring into PTSG: specialist, technically strong, compliance-led and built around excellent customer relationships. Water is an increasingly important part of our Group. Neptune gives us additional expertise, geographical reach and an experienced team as we continue building real scale in this market. I am delighted to welcome Craig Ward and everyone at Neptune to PTSG.”

Craig Ward (no relation), managing director of Neptune Compliance, said: “We have built Neptune around technical expertise, service and long-term customer relationships. Becoming part of PTSG gives us the scale, resources and wider capability to build on those foundations. This is a hugely positive next chapter for Neptune, our people and our customers. We can grow faster, broaden what we offer and become an even stronger partner to the organisations we serve.”

Craig Ward will remain with the enlarged water business, taking on an enhanced role as sales director within PTSG Water Treatment.

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