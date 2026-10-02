McLaughlin & Harvey starts on Rolls-Royce Derby factory

Andy Ferguson (M&H), John Carlin (M&H), Paul Dawson (M&H), Jamie Mullhall (RR), Douglas McCusker (M&H), Bryan Meenan (M&H), Rob Bullen (RR), Jon Martindale (M&H), Richard Billingham (RR), Martin Harvey (M&H), Emily Matthews (RR), Piotr Hunik (RR).

The project forms part of a wider McLaughlin & Harvey programme to deliver new facilities for manufacturing services as well as engineering, technology & safety (ET&S), as part of Rolls-Royce's £140m investment at its Derby site.

Douglas McCusker, construction director at McLaughlin & Harvey said: “We’re supporting Rolls-Royce in delivering a facility that will future-proof its UK manufacturing capabilities. This project builds on our longstanding partnership with Rolls-Royce, having completed two advanced manufacturing projects for them and recently being appointed for their £100m project in Bristol.”

Home to the company’s civil aerospace operations, Rolls-Royce’s Derby site will see new facilities to support future growth, improve the working environment for employees, and strengthen the UK’s aerospace and defence capability.

Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO of Rolls-Royce, said: “Our manufacturing facilities in the UK are home to the very best of British engineering talent. Rolls-Royce is committed to growing the UK’s advanced manufacturing sector and we are proud to be building infrastructure needed to power Britain’s future.

“World-class facilities across the UK will ensure that Rolls-Royce remains a global leader in both commercial aviation and sovereign defence, while supporting thousands of highly skilled jobs both directly and through our supply chain."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk