Barratt drops chairman over CBI scandal

John Allan CBE

John Allan, a former president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), is one of several men associated with that organisation to have been accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour, or worse.

The Guardian has reported claims that John Allan touched the bottom of a CBI staff member during the annual dinner in 2019, when he was president. He is also said the have offended women with remarks that some considered to be sexual harassment.

John Allan has been chair of the Barratt board since November 2014. A year later he also became chair of Tesco, the supermarket group.

Last Friday Tesco announced that he was stepping down as chair of its board due to the scandal.

Tesco’s senior independent director Byron Grote explained: “While we have received no complaints about John’s conduct and made no findings of wrongdoing, these allegations risk becoming a distraction to Tesco.”

Until today, it looked like Barratt took a more tolerant view than Tesco of these allegations. However Barratt has now also decided to push him out.

“At the request of the board, John Allan will step down as chair of the board and as a director of the company on 30th June 2023,” the Barratt board said. “The board believes it is in the best interests of Barratt to accelerate the planned transition to the new chair of the board to prevent the ongoing impact of the allegations against John from becoming disruptive to the company.”

It added: “Barratt has not received any complaints about John Allan during his tenure at the company.”

Caroline Silver, who was expecting to take over as Barratt’s chair on 6th September, will now get the role from 30th June 2023.

Barratt senior independent director Jock Lennox said: "The board is grateful to John for his nine years of service to Barratt. He leaves the company in a strong financial and operational position, continuing to perform well in challenging market conditions."

John Allan said: “It is with regret that at the request of the board I am stepping down as chairman of Barratt Developments plc as of 30th June 2023, ahead of finishing my tenure in early September as planned. My early departure from Barratt is a result of the anonymous and unsubstantiated allegations made against me, as reported in The Guardian, which I vehemently deny.

“Over the past nine years much has been achieved at Barratt to be proud of. I wish my successor Caroline Silver the very best as she takes on the position of chair of this outstanding company.”

