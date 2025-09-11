Barratt Redrow set to build out Bicester fields

The development site

All three of Barratt Redrow’s brands – Redrow Homes, David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes – are set to appear on the same development as the group puts up 1,500 new homes in fields on the edge of Bicester.

To meet and surpass biodiversity net gain requirements, the first phase of the project will focus on establishing a 52 acres nature conservation area, with ponds and orchards. Great crested newts from the other 248 acres will be relocated to the newly created habitats.

Works on the nature conservation area and initial site infrastructure are scheduled to begin in 2027, with the first phase of homes to be delivered thereafter. In advance of this, Network Rail is expected, imminently, to repair a railway embankment on the north of the site, with completion of this expected in early 2026.

Outline planning permission for the site was secured in May 2022, followed by the approval of a comprehensive site-wide design code in 2024. This design code shows that two phases will adopt Redrow’s more up-market Heritage Arts & Crafts range, while the remaining phases will feature Barratt Homes and David Wilson house types.

At least 30% of the new homes in this community will be provided as affordable housing, including 70 dwellings specifically designed as an extra care facility to support older residents and those with additional needs. The development will also have a new primary school, shops and community services, and land designated for commercial uses.

Harrow Estates development director Steve Caldwell said: “The purchase of this site represents a landmark moment for Harrow Estates and the wider Barratt Redrow Group. The site showcases how we can unlock complex land to create characterful, sustainable neighbourhoods that are shaped around nature from the outset. Early delivery of green infrastructure, including a significant nature conservation area and enhancement of the Cutters Brook corridor, is central to our vision and reflects a commitment to biodiversity and quality placemaking. Our longstanding relationship with the landowners and a clear, deliverable vision means we’re confident this development will be a flagship for the group.”

Julian Larkin, Group Land Director at Barratt Redrow, commented: “Securing this site is a major step forward in our commitment to delivering high-quality homes within a sustainable, nature-led environment. We’re focused on creating a thriving community that integrates green infrastructure and biodiversity from the outset, ensuring a positive and lasting impact for Bicester and its residents."

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