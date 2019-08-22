Barrett Steel takes over Parker's Shoreham facility

Parker Steel’s Shoreham depot, on the Sussex coast now becomes the 27th location in Barrett Steel’s nationwide network.

The acquisition gives Barrett Steel a dedicated bulk receipts port facility and extensive processing equipment, including shot blast prime and paint facilities alongside six additional Ficep Endeavour saw-drill lines.

The move sees 50 Parker employees transfer to Barrett. The acquired site will now operate as Barrett Steel Shoreham.

Group managing director James Barrett said: “This acquisition allows the group to develop its presence in the south of England which complements our existing processing hubs in the north. We are excited to welcome the Shoreham team to our business and are positive about the future of the steel industry.”

John Parker & Son, with headquarters in Canterbury, went into administration earlier this month. As previously reported, the business and assets of Parker Steel’s Builder’s Beams business were acquired last week by Michael Krajewski, owner and chief executive of Steelo

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk