Bauer secures Dovetail Building piling

Bauer has moved on site in Cutler Street

Bauer Technologies has been commissioned by Deconstruct UK on behalf of client Brockton Everlast to set the foundations for a three-level basement and 24-storey tower at 1 Cutler Street in London EC3.

The Dovetail Building, designed by architect Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), is said to represent a significant addition to London’s premium office and retail landscape. Multiplex is working as main contractor under a pre-construction services agreement. Completion is scheduled for the first half of 2029.

Bauer Technologies’ scope of work is being delivered in two distinct phases to facilitate archaeological investigations by the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA). The first phase, running from November 2025 to February 2026, involves the extraction of redundant piles and the installation of approximately two-thirds of the new secant wall. The second phase, scheduled for June to September 2026, will focus on installing a front-of-wall cased CFA secant pile line along the party boundary, and completing the foundation and bearing piles, including temporary works for the tower cranes and gantry.

Carbon-reduction initiatives include the use of low-carbon reinforcement steel, concrete incorporating blended cement supplied from a local batching facility, and 100% HVO fuel for all site plant.

Bauer Technologies managing director John Theos said: “We are delighted to be working once again with Deconstruct UK on such a high-profile London development. The Dovetail Building exemplifies the type of technically challenging, sustainability-driven project where Bauer’s experience in complex urban settings and commitment to innovation can make a real difference. It’s a showcase for how deep foundation solutions can be delivered responsibly, efficiently, and in harmony with the capital’s built environment.”

CGI of the finished building, designed by AHMM

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