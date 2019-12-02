Beaconsfield’s £350m housing development clears another hurdle

Wilton Park, former home of the MoD School of Languages

It is now six years since the Defence Infrastructure Organisation agreed a deal with Inland Homes for a housing development on the old MoD School of Languages site at Wilton Park in Beaconsfield. And it is six months since South Bucks District Council resolved to grant planning permission subject to a section 106 agreement.

Today Inland Homes said planning permission was now granted, free from legal challenge.

It has appointed Adam Architecture to design and submit a detailed planning application for phases one and two of the scheme, which comprise of 146 homes.

Wilton Park is Inland Homes' flagship development. As well as the housing, plans include 1,730 m2 of commercial space, a park, a nursery school and sports facilities for Beaconsfield Town Football Club youth teams. Inland Homes will also complete the final section of the A355 Beaconsfield relief road.

In addition to the consented plans, there are provisional proposals for further development on the site which could provide a further 250 homes and 18,500 m2 commercial space.

Inland Homes chief executive Stephen Wicks said: "We are delighted the planning is now free from challenge and that these eminent architects have been appointed. The scheme will be traditional and spectacular, and we are excited about the prospect of creating a new landmark destination for Buckinghamshire. The scheme will deliver a wide range of benefits both for the existing local community and residents at the new Wilton Park, and first-rate architecture and design will be key to its success for generations to come."

