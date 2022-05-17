Beard wins Surrey social services work

The contract is for the construction of two new children’s homes and a family contact centre.

The first project is the £1.1m renovation of a vacant site on Ashley Road in Walton-on-Thames to create a new children’s home.

The second project is the £1.4m redevelopment of a site in Epsom into a new children’s home. The project includes the demolition of an existing modular centre and construction of a children’s home to the north of the site. The construction will use an airtight structural insulated panel (SIP) system to help make it more energy efficient.

The third project is a £2.1m replacement family contact centre for young children in Woking. The Shaw Contact Centre will provide a secure setting for family engagements by providing seven contact rooms of varying sizes, facilitating one-to-one meetings and family liaison sessions. The new building will be part one-storey with a flat green roof at the front, and a two-storey block at the rear to help it blend in to its setting.

The projects will be overseen by Pat Hughes, director for Beard’s Guildford division. He said: “These buildings fit perfectly with Beard’s ethos of creating spaces that really make a difference. They are not just four walls and a roof, these buildings will provide essential facilities for some of the most vulnerable people across the county.”

He added: “The designs are contemporary and the materials we use will be robust and of high quality to reduce the need for maintenance. Where possible, we’ll also choose options based on environmental credentials and thermal performance.”

Mick Marran, contracts manager at Surrey County Council added: “Beard’s proposal for these projects demonstrated they appreciated the crucial nature of these buildings, and how the buildings could help to change lives.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk