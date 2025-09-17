Beard starts work on Glastonbury’s Baily’s buildings

The Baily's Buildings in Glastonbury [photo: Jason Bryant]

Baily’s Factory in Glastonbury dates back to the 1800s when it was a tannery and glove manufacturer before specialising in sporting goods. It made boxing gloves worn by Henry Cooper, Muhammad Ali and Floyd Patterson.

The buildings were a major employer in the town until closing in the 1980s.

They are now being renovated by The Beckery Island Regeneration Trust, whose trustees worked for decades to forge a future for the site, to create workspace for start-ups and community use.

Funded by the government’s Towns Deal Fund, the £12m project is being managed by Dowlas Property Group on behalf of the trust with regional building contractor Beard carrying out the transformation.

Trust chairman Ian Tucker said: "We have always said that this project is about so much more than restoring old buildings, as important as that is. It’s about bringing them back into meaningful use for the community and businesses of today. We are delighted to see the construction work now fully underway and look forward to working with Beard, Dowlas and the whole project team to create a space where our local community and businesses can thrive.”

Beard regional director Matt Cooper said: “These buildings are such an important part of Glastonbury’s history. It's a privilege for us to be part of their transformation. Our initial focus is on ensuring the structures are safe and sound, laying a strong foundation for what will become a major asset to the community.

“I know how much work has gone into getting the project to this stage. As a business with a track record of supporting similar projects in Somerset, we’re very proud to support the transformation of this iconic space.”

Dowlas director Matt Tyler added: “Securing Beard as the main contractor for the Baily’s buildings restoration marks another major milestone in delivering these long-awaited spaces back to the local community.

“Beard’s expertise in building ambitious spaces, combined with a commitment to environmental responsibility, sustainability and social value, makes them an ideal partner for this landmark project. What’s more, their appointment keeps investment within the region, as we continue to assemble a carefully chosen team of contractors and suppliers to bring this long-anticipated redevelopment to life.”

He continued: “Beard’s focus in the coming months will be on the Baily’s West building, with funding for this phase provided by the Glastonbury Town Deal grant. Residents and visitors can expect to see the buildings restored sensitively to their former glory over the next year or so and will see, first hand, true regeneration of an area that has been neglected for decades.

“The work will transform this part of Beckery Island to become a thriving area once again with improved access routes, the creation of sustainable wildlife habitats and, importantly, a revival of the strong sense of community that once existed here.”

This phase of work is supported with funding of £6.3m from the Glastonbury Town Deal. Completion of the first phase is expected in 2026.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk