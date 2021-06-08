Bechtel wins new role on Sydney Metro

It has been picked by the New South Wales (NSW) government to be integration and delivery partner for the multi-billion-dollar Sydney Metro West line, which will connect Greater Parramatta and the Sydney Central Business District (CBD), cutting travel time between the two destinations to about 20 minutes. More stations for the line were confirmed last month. In March, two major planning approvals were granted.

The driverless line will double rail capacity between the two CBDs, linking new communities to rail services and supporting employment growth and housing supply. The project is expected to create about 10,000 direct and 70,000 indirect jobs during construction.

This role is additional to Bechtel’s current work with Sydney Metro as its delivery partner for the tunnels, stations and excavation package on Sydney Metro, City & South West. Bechtel is also the commonwealth government’s Delivery Partner on the new Western Sydney Airport.

“Sydney Metro West is a vital piece of infrastructure for NSW, and we are honoured to be working with the NSW government and Sydney Metro on this transformational project,” said Scott Osborne, Bechtel’s general manager for Asia Pacific.

“Sydney is our infrastructure headquarters for the Asia Pacific region. This project further reinforces our commitment to infrastructure in NSW and Australia. We look forward to partnering with Sydney Metro, contractors, suppliers and the local workforce to deliver a world class rail line for the people of NSW.”

