Bennie joins Cat compact network

Left to right are Bennie directors Simon Burton and Matthew Ayres, head of sales Ben Hammond, Stewart Carter from Finning and Richard Bliss from Caterpillar

Bennie Plant is now selling Cat equipment across Northamptonshire and East Anglia as an authorised sales and service centre.

Bennie Plant is a fourth generation family business, and now has Cat machines including compact excavators from 1.5 to 10 tonnes available for sale. The full range of models available will include mini excavators, skid steers, compact wheel loaders and backhoe loaders.

Bennie head of sales Ben Hammond said: “Becoming a local Cat compact dealer working with Finning is an exciting step in the development of our business, and a fantastic endorsement of the very high standards of service that we pride ourselves on. Customers can now visit our state of the art 10,000 sq ft facility in Northamptonshire to view the range of Cat models on offer and discuss how we can be of benefit to their business.”

Stewart Carter, Finning’s head of building and construction products, added: “Ensuring we have the right level of coverage to keep pace with the fast-growing compact equipment market is key to us, and we recognise this needs to be done in a way that maintains our high levels of customer support.

“Bennie Plant is an ideal fit to meet these objectives. They are a well-established and well-regarded business. The agreement means that those looking to purchase a Cat machine in the region now have a local dealer from which to do so, as well as Cat certified support when needed.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk