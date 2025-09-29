Bentry’s big plans

CGI of Bentry Capital’s £87m Abbey Row development in Liverpool’s Islington Quarter, to be built by its contracting arm Mellior Construction

Bentry Capital and its contracting arm Mellior Construction are working on plans for 1,200 units across four multi-occupancy urbans developments across England over the next three years.

Bentry Capital has two commercial to residential conversions in London’s Islington and Hammersmith; and two newbuild schemes in the north, one in Liverpool city centre and one in Salford.

In Islington, Angel Village is a £80m (GDV) scheme set to deliver 130 apartments. In Hammersmith, Charlotte Terrace is the £27m (GDV) transformation of a Georgian terrace into 36 apartments behind a retained Grade II listed façade, with the scheme currently going through planning approval.

In Liverpool’s Islington Quarter, Abbey Row is an £87m (GDV) newbuild scheme of 365 apartments alongside integrated retail and landscaped communal outdoor spaces.

In Salford, Bentry Capital’s Willow Court is a £29m (GDV) newbuild scheme of 119 apartments.

Amarveer Singh Pannu, co-founder and director of Bentry Capital, said: “Our Bentry Capital portfolio has been steadily developing in recent years, and we are delighted to be involved in several developments across the capital and the north of England. Our growth strategy focuses on increasing our assets in key London zones, and across select regional cities, and we invite anyone with potential sites to contact our team for consideration.”

Chief development officer David Cain, also a co-founder, added: “When markets are challenging, too often developers are unable to deliver the products they have promised, losing both investor and public faith in their brand. With Mellior Group incorporated as the in-house construction arm, Bentry Capital is successfully delivering schemes across London and the north of England. Especially in Liverpool and Salford, areas seeing huge demand and supply imbalances, high quality newbuild homes are very sought-after.”

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