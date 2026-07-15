Bernard Hunter puts 90t Liebherr to work

The crane was ordered at ConExpo this spring in Las Vegas. The 90t capacity crane features a 47 temlescopic boom, which can be equipped with a 10.5–19m double swingaway fly jib with up to 40° of offset, delivering a maximum hook height of 66m and a working radius of 50m.

The crane’s cab can be tilted backwards, providing a better viewing angle of the load. Additionally, it is fitted as standard with an outrigger monitor, which automatically detects the support status and includes it in the crane control system. The standard VarioBase support technology delivers higher lifting capacities and also ensures maximum operational safety.

Mark Rafferty, MD of Bernard Hunter, said, "The addition of this impressive LRT 1090-2.1 adds a whole new offering to our versatile fleet of modern cranes, as we seek to offer our customers a complete range of lifting services."

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