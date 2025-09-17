Besix sells Franki UK to Statom

Franki UK’s Soilmec SR75 piling rig

The acquisition of a piling specialist extends the diversification of the rapidly growing Statom Group

Statom has acquired both Franki Foundations UK and its subsidiaries Martello Piling and Able Piling.

Franki Foundations entered the UK market in 2006 through the acquisition of Able Piling. By quitting the UK, Franki Foundations now plans concentrate its activities in Belgium, Netherlands, France and on selected international projects.

Latest accounts for Franki Foundations UK show turnover in 2023 of £23.5m with a pre-tax profit of £1.2m.

Statom changed its name from Groundsure Enabling & Remediation Services (Gears) in October 2020 following a change of ownership earlier that year, with Bulgarian Stan Nikudinski and his partner Tommy Brown taking over from founder Andy Frankis. In the 12 months following the change of ownership it grew annual turnover from £38m to £80m.

In the year to November 2024 it made a pre-tax profit of £8.7m on turnover of £160m, having widened its focus from groundworks, concrete frames and remediation solutions into complex civil engineering projects, including ports, airport infrastructure, river wall renewal, bridges and energy from waste facilities.

Statom co-founder Stan Nikudinski said: “Franki is a brand we’ve wanted to bring into Statom for a while. Its reputation and expertise make it a perfect fit for our growth strategy.”

Craig Macklin, managing director of Franki Foundations UK, added: “Joining Statom Group marks a very exciting new chapter for us, opening opportunities to deliver even more ambitious projects.”

Franki Foundations general manager Maurice Bottiau said: “We sincerely thank all the teams at Franki Foundations UK, Martello Piling and Able Piling for their dedication and many years of collaboration. Joining Statom marks an exciting new chapter for the UK operations, enabling them to continue delivering high-quality solutions with the support of a strong local partner.”

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