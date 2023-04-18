Bids called for £8bn framework

The second iteration of the Procure Partnerships (national contractor) framework is valued at £8bn over its four year term.

It covers five disciplines: building, housing, infrastructure, site demolition and site preparation, and decarbonisation and retrofit (M&E).

Contactors will be able to select for which disciplines they tender and in which of the 11 regions.

The deadline for submissions is noon Friday 2nd June 2023.

Procure Partnerships Framework Ltd is a privately-owned procurement agency based in Liverpool. It began life as Procure North West. Framework director Robbie Blackhurst said: “Supporting framework end-user clients with procurement and throughout the delivery stages of their projects has been key to our success and we look forward to developing our support offer across this next iteration of the Procure Partnerships Framework”

National framework manager Faye Dolan added: “The team at Procure Partnerships are looking forward to engaging with new and existing contractor partners over the new iteration of the framework. With the addition of the new categories being added, we can provide a more project specific, tailored list of contractors to current and potential framework users.”

Tender documents can be accessed via procontract.due-north.com

