George Bamford appointed joint chairman of JCB

Lord Bamford with new joint chairman George Bamford

In 2025, JCB turnover was £5.7bn, down from £5.8bn the year prior, with profit before tax slipping from £687.3m to £642m. The company sold 113,948 machines in 2025, down from 119,848 in 2024.

The manufacturer described the performance as 'resilient', despite mixed market conditions and geopolitical headwinds around the world, with demand flat in North America and the market contracting by 12% in India. It remains debt-free, with no net borrowings, and says it has increased its global market share.

George Bamford's appointment as joint chairman positions him as eventual successor to his father, Lord Bamford, at the helm of the business founded by his grandfather. His older brother, Jo Bamford, has invested in separate but complementary businesses, including Wrighbus and hydrogen refuelling business, HyKit.

In the results announcement, JCB highlighted a £100m investment in developing hydrogen combustion technology, and its success in bringing a hydrogen fulled combustion engine to market. The technology won widespread attention when Andy Green broke records for the world's fastest ever hydrogen powered vehicle at Bonneville Salt Flats, hitting 406.32mph.

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