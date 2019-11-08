Birmingham approves £125m St Paul’s Quarter scheme

St Paul’s Quarter has been masterplanned by Glenn Howells Architects

Joint venture partners Galliard Homes and Apsley House Capital plan to create a new neighbourhood called St Paul’s Quarter. It will be built on the old four-acre AE Harris factory site.

The development, designed by Glenn Howells Architects, comprises 20 buildings bounded by Newhall Street, Graham Street, Brook Street, James Street and Northwood Street. It will have 305 apartments – including lofts and duplexes - and approximately 100,000 sq ft of commercial space, including affordable business and retail space.

A new public square will be in the centre of the scheme, surrounded by commercial and leisure space at ground level.

As part of the developers’ plans, two Grade II listed buildings will be restored: 109 Northwood Street, built in 1882 for military ornament maker Brent & Parker; and 199 Newhall Street, a neo-Georgian factory built in the early 20th century.

A further two derelict buildings – 123 and 128 Northwood Street – will also be turned into new homes.

Stephen Conway, executive chairman of Galliard Homes, said: “The Jewellery Quarter’s historic buildings give the area its special character. Galliard has a track record of restoring listed buildings across London and we are looking forward to bringing this experience to Birmingham. 123 and 128 Northwood Street have a familiar typology to the Jewellery Quarter, with street frontages concealing rear factory wings. These two buildings reinforce the grain of the area, running north-south. It’s therefore right that we respect their heritage and preserve them, despite their lack of listed status.”

Apsley House Capital director Robin Norstrom added: “This development will be the largest within the Jewellery Quarter Conservation Area. We have invested more than two years in bringing this highly anticipated scheme forward, working with the local community and with the city’s planning officers to create a new gateway to the Jewellery Quarter and an animated hub – not only a place to live and work but also a destination in itself. The scheme will introduce more than a kilometre of street frontages to explore, with the majority of the public spaces being car free. As well as new homes, the scheme’s ground floor commercial space will provide opportunities for up-and-coming independent businesses, whether that’s local heroes or brands new to the city. We are also keen to support jewellers and artists by providing affordable retail and business space.”

The development is expected to take four years to complete.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk