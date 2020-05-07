Bobcat adds asphalt spreader attachment

Bobcat's soil & asphalt spreader attachment

The Bobcat soil & asphalt spreader attachment is approved for use on all the Bobcat skid-steer loaders from the S450 to the S850/H models, on all compact track loaders and the A770/H all-wheel steer loader.

The new attachment is designed for pavement construction, to widen or repair existing roads, to backfill, pave over and cover trenches and to lay sub-base materials.

Its offset design means that it can lay asphalt without the loader needing to pass over the newly spread material, Bobcat says.

It has a lockable, floating transverse tilt up to 5° to compensate for sloping terrain and an optional third side wing kit available for special applications.

Operating weight is 675 kg; standard operating width is 190 cm or optional width of 196 cm. According to the spec sheet, mounted onto Bobcat compact loaders, the new attachment works with an average working speed of 50-120 m/min, requiring an oil flow of 45 l/min and an operating pressure of 250 bar.

