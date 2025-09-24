Bottoming out celebrated at Fifty Fenchurch Street

The Tower of All Hallows Staining Church is left on stilts

The Tower of All Hallows Staining Church remains suspended above 60,000 sq ft of excavation following the removal of 125,000 tonnes of ground material for a 36-storey office block to be built around it.

AXA IM Alts’ £1bn office building at Fifty Fenchurch Street has been designed by Eric Parry Architects to dwarf, but not destroy, the 14th-century church tower.

Together with the reinstatement of Lambe’s Chapel Crypt beneath the new office tower, the preservation of the All Hallows Staining Church is part of new public realm for the scheme.

Main contractor is Multiplex Construction Europe; YardNine is development delivery partner on the project with Arup as the lead engineering consultant. Keltbray has carried out the piling and excavation works.

A bottoming out ceremony at Fifty Fenchurch Street on Tuesday 23rd September gave visiting dignitaries the opportunity to see the medieval structure stranded on 45-foot tall stilts.

Completion is scheduled for completion in 2028.

For those interested to know more about the piling and excavation work, Keltbray released the video below in the summer.

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Celebrating bottoming out [Photo by Owen Billcliffe]

CGI of the finished building [Miller Hare]

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