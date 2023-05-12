Bouygues/Intrakat JV will build the first Greek skyscraper

The Riviera Tower will be Greece's first skyscraper

As reported last month, the Norman Foster-designed Riviera Tower will form the centrepiece of Lamda’s proposed Elinikon development near the former Hellenikon Airport near Athens.

The tower will be Greece’s first skyscraper, claims Lamda Developments.

The Bouygues/Intrakat JV has already provided consulting services for the project through early contractor involvement ECI and a two-stage tender process.

The JV has also carried out preliminary works involving the design, planning, logistics and construction management of the project under a separate early works contract.

Lamda Developments’ chief executive Odysseas Athanasiou commented: "We are particularly pleased to sign today's agreement with Bouygues Batiment International and Intrakat consortium, which is undertaking a particularly challenging project; the construction of the first, highest building in Greece, the Riviera Tower.”

Athanasiou said he hoped that the project would become “the new landmark for our country".

Bouygues chairman and CEO Eric Saint-André said that the Riviera Tower will be his company’s second project with Foster & Partners following the Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong 10 years ago.

“The Riviera Tower is a great opportunity for us to express our historical expertise in the construction of complex high-rise buildings, with ambitious low-carbon requirements,” said Saint-André.

Contractors and client at the contract signing

His opposite number at Intrakat, chairman and CEO Alexandros Exarchou, added: “By participating in this flagship project, we are taking part in an important initiative, focused on sustainable development, which will boost the country's economy, create new job positions, boost tourism and attract capital and investment worth billions.

“The implementation of the Riviera Tower will serve as a symbol of the Greek construction sector's ability to undertake and successfully complete complex, large-scale projects."

