Boyd named chief of Government Property Agency

Steven Boyd

The Government Property Agency (GPA) was set up by the Cabinet Office last year to bring together the management of property across all government departments for the first time since the privatisation of the Property Services Agency more than 25 years ago.

As HMRC estates director, in charge of the programme of new regional government hubs being built across England, Steven Boyd was an obvious candidate for the new post.

Before joining HM Revenue & Customers, he was in the Royal Engineers and ultimately was the Army’s director of infrastructure.

The GPA’s interim chief executive, Mike Parsons, will continue in the role of director general, government property, at the Cabinet Office.

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said: “The Government Property Agency’s agenda is vital to delivering value for the taxpayer, providing great workplaces from which to deliver excellent public services and improving efficiency. I’m delighted to welcome Steven to the GPA. Having been instrumental in delivering the first phase of the government hubs programme for HMRC, Steven is strongly placed to continue the transformation of the Government estate to drive even greater value.”

Steven Boyd said: “I am very much looking forward to joining the GPA team. Whilst it is still in its early days, the GPA is an organisation with lots of potential to make a real difference by transforming the government’s estate, providing a first class service to government departments, and delivering great places to work for civil servants.”

Since the privatisation of the Property Services Agency in the early 1990s, each government department has been responsible for its own estate management. Creation of the GPA represents a return at last to having a specialist intelligent client.