Brandon quits retail and DIY market

Around 60 Brandon Hire Station stores are to close

Parent company Vp plc says that it is taking ‘decisive actions’ to arrest the decline of its Brandon Hire Station business and reposition it.

Brandon Hire Station will now only support Vp’s strategic and B2B customers and will no longer serve the consumer (retail/DIY) market.

Approximately 60 of the 100 or so Brandon Hire Station stores are being closed and around 400 jobs are going.

Vp paid £70m to acquire Brandon Hire Group in 2017 and merged it with its existing Hire Station tool hire business.

“We have taken decisive actions to reposition the division, which will result in a smaller, more focussed and profitable Brandon Hire Station,” the company said. “These changes will progress the group’s strategy by reducing exposure to the challenging General construction market alongside supporting Vp’s major customers, complex projects and specialist divisions.”

It added: “This new customer focus allows us to reduce Brandon Hire Station’s asset range and concentrate on higher return, more specialised assets necessary to support our customer profile.”

The restructuring will incur an exceptional charge of £22m in the current financial year with a cash cost of £16m.

The move was announced in Vp’s interim financial statement that shows a 44% fall in pre-tax profit in the first half. In the six months to 30th September 2025, Vp made a pre-tax profit of £11.0m (2024 H1: £19.5m) on revenue down 2% at £188.4m (2024 H1: £192.5m).

Chief executive Anna Bielby said: “Vp’s diversified and resilient businesses have delivered a good result against a challenging and uncertain market backdrop. Our continued investment in attractive markets such as Ireland and Germany – enabled through our robust balance sheet – continues to yield strong returns, with improvements in our operating model bringing more opportunities to the group.

“The decisive actions to reposition Brandon Hire Station further progresses the group’s strategy, ensuring greater focus on higher returns, specialist assets and markets.

“Whilst we expect market conditions to remain difficult in the second half of the year, performance is currently expected to be in line with market expectations.”

Vp’s other businesses include Groundforce, TPA, Torrent Trackside, ESS, MEP Hire, CPH, UK Forks, Airpac Rentals and Tech Rentals.

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