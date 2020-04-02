Breedon halts Irish operations

The cement plant at Kennegad is among operations to be closed

It will continue only a limited range of activity, such as work that serves health projects. Breedon has welcomed support from the Irish government to pay a proportion of wages for those not working.

The closure decision follows an announcement on 26th March, when Breedon has confirmed that its operations in the Republic of Ireland (RoI) would continue pending further guidance. The Irish government subsequently introduced restrictions requiring all non-essential businesses to close for two weeks.

“We have therefore decided temporarily to suspend production at our RoI sites, including our cement plant at Kinnegad, with the exception of those serving health projects and critical road and utility infrastructure,” it said. “We welcome the Irish Government’s Wage Subsidy Scheme, which should ensure that eligible employees continue to receive a proportion of their pay while they are not working.”

