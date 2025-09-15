Briar gets approval for £40m Fife development

CGI of Briar Homes' Maple house type

Its Kennoway scheme will be Briar’s first development in Fife, with plans to build 123 homes for sale, comprising a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom properties on the village’s eastern edge, and an additional 14 homes for social rent for Fife Council.

Gross development value is put at £40m.

Groundworks are scheduled to start in October 2025, with the sales launch of the first phase set to follow shortly after.

Briar Homes is a family-run private housebuilder based in Glasgow, that was incorporated in 2016. Its expansion into Fife follows a £7.3m funding package from Bank of Scotland and Housing Growth Partnership (HGP) in April 2024.

Managing director Paul Kelly said: “It’s great to secure planning at Kennoway which will enable works to begin on site over the coming months. Fife is an area in crucial need of homes so we anticipate a healthy demand for these homes from first time buyers and families alike.”

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