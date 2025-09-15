  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

15 April 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Briar gets approval for £40m Fife development

Briar gets approval for £40m Fife development

15 Sep 25 Family-owned housebuilder Briar Homes has secured planning permission from Fife Council for a residential development in the village of Kennoway.

CGI of Briar Homes' Maple house type
CGI of Briar Homes' Maple house type

Its Kennoway scheme will be Briar’s first development in Fife, with plans to build 123 homes for sale, comprising a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom properties on the village’s eastern edge, and an additional 14 homes for social rent for Fife Council.

Gross development value is put at £40m.

Groundworks are scheduled to start in October 2025, with the sales launch of the first phase set to follow shortly after.

Briar Homes is a family-run private housebuilder based in Glasgow, that was incorporated in 2016. Its expansion into Fife follows a £7.3m funding package from Bank of Scotland and Housing Growth Partnership (HGP) in April 2024.

Managing director Paul Kelly said: “It’s great to secure planning at Kennoway which will enable works to begin on site over the coming months. Fife is an area in crucial need of homes so we anticipate a healthy demand for these homes from first time buyers and families alike.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »