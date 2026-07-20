Bristol and Bath wins for Red Group

Buro Happold's planned new offices at Pinesgate West in Bath

The redeveloped Portwall Place in Bristol aims to 'redefine' Bristol's workspace market, bringing 150,000 sq ft of office space over seven floors. The Red South West team will also carry out external repairs to the building façade and construct over 7,500 sq ft of terrace spaces with improved ecology through green roof areas. Targeting EPC A, BREEAM Excellent, and Nabers 4.5, Portwall Place has been designed as an all-electric building with a calculated saving for embodied carbon at 75%, and works will complete at the end of 2027.

In Bath, Red South West will refurbish Pinesgate West, an £8m office refurbishment located along the Avon River, which will be the new headquarters for engineering consultancy firm, Buro Happold. The AWW-designed offices target BREEAM Excellent and EPC A. Removing the façade and replacing it with a new envelope will improve the building’s aesthetic and form a prestigious gateway into Bath, but also drive lower energy consumption by minimising solar gain. That operational energy reduction is also supported through the introduction of PV panels, with EV charging, cycle storage, and an external terrace adding to the desirability of the scheme for its future occupiers.

Red South West and AWW, both based in Bristol, have also partnered on Hollis Wharf, the £13m 45,000 sq ft mixed-used development in Bath, and a £15m health hub in Weston-super-Mare.

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