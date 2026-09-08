Bristol City Leap targets carbon gains

The project will see Belbrook Children’s Respite Centre, Ridingleaze House and Symes House benefit from new air source heat pumps, with additional solar panels, LED lighting and loft insulation at Belbrook, as part of efforts to decarbonise Bristol’s public estate and improve energy resilience.

Funded in part by Bristol City Council’s green investment programme, the Bristol Climate Action Investment, Bristol City Leap is set to begin renewable energy upgrades at three council-owned buildings: Belbrook Children’s Respite Unit, Ridingleaze House and Symes House. The improvements are designed to enhance energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and lower energy bills.

Following the successful launch of the Bristol Climate Action Investment in 2025, the council raised £2 million thanks to wide support from residents and businesses keen to invest in a greener future for the city.

The work will be carried out by Bristol City Leap, powered by Ameresco, who will replace existing fossil-fuelled heating systems with new air source heat pumps at all three sites. At Belbrook Children’s Respite Unit; a children’s short break service that supports disabled children and their families, the works will provide a broader package of improvements, including a new rooftop array of solar panels, upgraded LED lighting and additional loft insulation alongside the heating upgrade. The measures will reduce bills and carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency, keeping warmth in to create a more comfortable environment for service users and staff.

At Ridingleaze House and Symes House, both used by Bristol City Council’s Children and Young People Services, the works will replace ageing fossil-fuel boiler systems with low-carbon air source heat pumps and associated upgrades to the pipes, radiators and controls.

The three sites were prioritised because they are among the top 30 carbon emitters in Bristol City Council’s corporate estate and were identified as suitable for decarbonisation through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS). The project is being supported by Bristol City Council's Decarbonisation Fund and the Government's PSDS funding.

Together, the upgrades are expected to save an estimated 28t of CO2e each year, roughly the same as taking around 19 average petrol cars off the road for a year, while cutting energy use by 154,008kWh, enough to power around 57 typical UK homes for a year.

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