Brixton blocks clear planning

CGI of Higgins' Somerleyton Road development

Higgins Partnerships has secured planning permission to a series of blocks housing 378 apartments for in Somerleyton Road, Brixton.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, with full completion scheduled for 2030.

The development is a joint venture between Higgins Partnerships and the London Borough of Lambeth. Of the 378 flats, 187 will be designated as affordable homes, including 63 low-cost extra care homes.

The development will also have a community gym, new community and commercial spaces, and significant public realm improvements along Somerleyton Road.

Higgins Group chief executive Declan Higgins said: "This application is about more than delivering much-needed affordable homes. It’s about creating a sustainable, inclusive and vibrant neighbourhood that reflects the true spirit of Brixton."

Kathryn Eames, director of housing delivery and strategy at Lambeth Council, added: "With more than half of these new homes approved as affordable, this scheme is a powerful demonstration of Lambeth’s commitment to tackling the housing crisis.

“Less than a year since the launch of our refreshed New Homes Programme, we are proud that our first major partnership project with Higgins has already secured approval. By next year, construction will begin in Brixton, bringing much-needed homes and new community amenities.”

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