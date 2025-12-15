BSR delays knocks Heber Street rooms back a year

CGI of Downing's Heber Street student accommodation block, to be built on the old Newcastle & Brown Brewery site

Builder/developer Downing has secured Building Safety Regulator (BSR) Gateway 2 approval for a major student accommodation scheme in Newcastle city centre, but not with considerable delay.

Downing can now begin construction of a 411-bed purpose-built studio accommodation scheme on Newcastle’s Heber Street in March 2026, marking a milestone in the final phase of its Downing Plaza masterplan. But it is all months later than planned.

Downing submitted the Gateway 2 application in February 2025, aiming to have begun construction by now and welcome students from September 2027. Due to regulatory delays, the project secured approval after 42 weeks, on 27th November, pushing both the construction start date and the final occupation date back by one year, to September 2028.

Designed by Simpson Haugh Architects, the scheme will deliver one building made up of three clearly defined sections, rising to 10, 12 and 14 storeys. The development is targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating, with a range of sustainable features built into the design.

The development represents the concluding phase of Downing Plaza, a transformation of the former Newcastle & Brown Brewery site that has already delivered teaching space for Newcastle University Business School, more than 1,800 student bedrooms, a 183-bed hotel and significant retail space.

Downing development manager David Jenkinson said: “Securing Gateway 2 approval is a major step forward for our Heber Street development, and we’re delighted to now be moving towards a start on site. Heber Street is one of several exciting projects in our pipeline as we accelerate our strategy across key UK cities including Manchester, Bristol, Leeds, Glasgow and London. We’re eager to bring this latest scheme to life, creating a modern, inspiring home for Newcastle’s growing student community.”

He added: “This really is a testament to Downing’s commitment to the Building Safety Regulations. We’ve made a substantial up-front investment to secure the level of detailed design needed for the submission, and the project team has worked incredibly hard, both in preparing the initial application and in responding to regulatory feedback throughout the process. While the delay in the approval timeline is disappointing, it’s encouraging to have our first approval completed, and we’re ready to take what we’ve learned forward into future applications.”

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