Build UK chair turns from White to Brown

Paul Brown

Paul Brown, chief executive of John Sisk & Son, succeeds Julie White, managing director of D-Drill & Sawing as Build UK in its 10th anniversary year.

Brown, a civil engineer, was previously vice chair of Build UK after joining the board in 2022.

His expected appointment was confirmed alongside the rest of the board at the organisation’s annual general meeting today.

Two new board members elected were Skanska UK chief executive Katy Dowding and Lee Rowswell, director of GKR Scaffolding.

In his first speech to members at the AGM, Brown said: “Taking on the role of Build UK chair at such a pivotal time for our industry is a huge privilege. Construction is taking an increasingly integrated approach to infrastructure planning, improving the way we deliver projects, and driving forward the highest standards of building safety.

“Build UK has a vital role to play in supporting these priorities, and I look forward to working with members across the supply chain to deliver change and demonstrate the positive impact of construction on the economy and local communities across the UK.”

Build UK chief executive Suzannah Nichol said: “We are delighted to have Paul as our new chair. By bringing the whole industry together around the same table, Build UK has demonstrated that it can successfully respond to the issues we face, such as the new building safety regime, and Paul’s leadership and experience will be invaluable as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead.

“I would also like to thank Julie for her outstanding contribution over the past two years and for all her support in representing the industry since she was first elected to the board 10 years ago.”

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