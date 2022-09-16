Bullivant shuts southeast office

Roger Bullivant has merged its South West and South East divisions into a single Southern region, based in Trowbridge, Wiltshire.

The company said: “Combining the two regions will simplify operations, enhance profitability and drive growth.”

Southern area manager Andy Preece, formerly South West area manager, said: “The Southern team have in-depth knowledge and expertise in the market and has an extensive portfolio of flagship projects across all sectors. Over the years, we have developed a responsive, personable, and extremely engaged team that is passionate about the kind of company growth that comes as a result of satisfying our clients’ needs.”

Roger Bullivant Limited was acquired by Soletanche Freyssinet in 2011 and is part of the Vinci Group.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk