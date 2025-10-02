Bumper year for Red Construction

Photo © LucaPiffaretti

Red Construction Group turned over £170.8m in the year to 31st March 2025 (2024: £114.8m), while pre-tax profit jumped to £4.1m (2024: £2.0m), growing the margin from 1.7% to 2.4%. Cash reserves also substantially increased.

The board is forecasting a 12% increase in turnover for the current financial year to around £200m, with more than 90% of that already secured and a further 50% for the following year.

Project wins and completions between April 2024 and March 2025 include the London team’s work on a 130,000 sq ft office redevelopment for Tellon Capital at 40 Broadway, the refurbishment of 8 Lancelot Place in Knightsbridge for Berkeley Estate Asset Management, the delivery of phase one and appointment on phase two of The Sheppard Trust’s senior living Royal Cambridge Home in Surrey, and the £20.5m office refurbishment to Shoreditch’s Grade II listed building, Curtain House, for Aviva Investors.

Red South West carried out a £20m student accommodation development on Moon Street in Bristol and completed the £22m Net Zero Carbon Zeal Hotel in Exeter.

Red Construction Group has this year restructured its senior leadership team to focus on further growth. Continuing to lead strategy is chief executive Graham Sturge, while Derek Quinn has become chief operating officer of the group, with James Devey taking on his former position leading the South West division. Sam Hewitt moves to group commercial director for the construction business allowing Jon Hayes to assume similar duties for the subsidiaries.

Chief executive Graham Sturge said: “Almost a decade old, I’m proud that we’ve grown Red Construction Group into a settled and mature business, delivering year-on-year growth through a sustainable and controlled strategy. 2024/25 has been full of fantastic project completions and wins, our £170m turnover alongside increasing our cash reserves further confirms the stability and resilience we offer both clients and sub-contractors.”

“Firmly established in London and the southwest, we are now looking further afield into the east of England and the Midlands, organically expanding rather than chasing growth and taking undue risk. Our focus for the coming year, as always, is to continue to support our supply chain partners, manage risk, and grow sustainably, whilst the strengthening of our leadership team will drive the group’s strategic and operational vision. Our 2024/25 results are robust, and we forecast the next few years to be even stronger.”

Delivering works spanning the hospitality, commercial, office, and student accommodation sectors, current live projects include the refurbishment of Mayfair’s Bruton Place for Berkeley Estate Asset Management, the second phase of The Shepperd Trust’s redevelopment of an independent living facility in Surrey, and Alumno Group’s Hollis Wharf mixed-use development in Bath.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk