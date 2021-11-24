Cabinet Office produces Net Zero Estate Playbook

The Cabinet Office’s Net Zero Estate Playbook has been produced to guide public sector organisations on how to reduce carbon emissions in their buildings, including hospitals and prisons.

The aim is to standardise the use of solar panels, LED lighting and greener building materials across the entire public sector estate.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay said: “Property professionals should use the playbook to turn best practice into standard practice. It will put the public estate in a stronger position to deliver a 78% reduction in emissions by 2035, and fully net zero by 2050.”

Version 1.0 of the Net Zero Estate Playbook can be downloaded as a pdf here. However, the Cabinet Office intends that the document will constantly evolve as policy develops and technology improves.

