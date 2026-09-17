Caddick completes Leeds logistics centre

The new units at T45, which range in size from 4,490 sq ft to 32,635 sq ft, have been fitted with a suite of energy efficiency measures designed to reduce operational energy consumption and improve the buildings’ environmental performance.

Achieving an EPC A rating, all units include PV panels, air source heat pumps, high-performance insulated cladding and roof materials, highly efficient LED lighting and electric vehicle charging points.

Work on the development also included the installation of electric loading doors, fitted office space, kitchen facilities, external wellbeing areas and landscaped communal areas to enhance biodiversity.

T45 marks the fourth project to be delivered by Caddick for Chancerygate, with previous completed schemes including Gateway 44, a £4.5m logistics hub and Costa Coffee drive-thru in Carlisle, Mersey Reach, a £7.8m industrial scheme in Aintree, and nine industrial units at the £10.7m Novus development in Knutsford.

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