Wrexham AFC stadium truss installed

The truss was delivered in five pieces and assembled on site, before being lifted into place in a complex lift using temporary support structures.

Principal contractor McLaren Construction Midlands and North, worked alongside structural steel specialist J&D Pierce Contracts Ltd to deliver detailed logistical and engineering planning for the truss installation.

The structural steel programme is advancing now that the main concourse steelwork, stair and lift cores are complete. Significant progress has been made on the upper concrete decks and precast terracing. The package comprises more than 1,500t of steel, secured using over 31,000 structural bolts, more than 16,000 fabricated fittings and over 500 holding-down bolts.

The steel frame has been designed to meet the demands of constructing a modern stadium within the constrained footprint of the new Kop Stand and a live city-centre site.

The truss installation followed months of planning between McLaren Construction, J&D Pierce Contracts Ltd, specialist lifting contractors, independent checking engineers and Network Rail.

During the installation phase, the truss was supported by two purpose-designed temporary towers while the surrounding permanent roof steelwork was completed. It will remain supported until the roof structure is fully connected, before being de-jacked into its final structural position as part of the next phase of the programme.

The steelwork package also includes the installation of the stand's distinctive dolphin beams, which were fully fabricated and intumescent coated off-site before being transported to Wrexham for erection, forming the primary support for the upper terracing.

Alongside the steelwork, progress continues across the wider scheme and all upper floor slabs have now been completed. Blockwork to the ground floor lift shafts and MEP risers are now advancing, along with the early stages of MEP first fix scope to the internal floors. Further pours will continue as construction advances and the installation of the precast terrace units are progressing well.

The redevelopment remains on programme for completion ready for the 2027/28 season, when the new Kop Stand will restore the Cae Ras to a four-sided stadium, increase capacity to more than 18,000 and deliver UEFA Category 4 compliance, alongside significantly enhanced facilities for supporters, players, media and the wider community.

Michael Williamson, chief executive officer at Wrexham AFC, said: “The successful lift and installation of the steel truss is a landmark moment for the club, not only in the construction of the new Kop Stand itself but also for the wider project. We are now looking forward to seeing the Kop Stand continue to evolve and take shape over the coming months.”

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