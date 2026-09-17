Molson to sell Bell ADTs in Scotland

Molson Scotland will offer the ADTs from 1 October, through its service centres in Newhouse and Inverness. The range on offer includes the Bell B30E ADT, designed to deliver the lowest cost per tonne, even in the toughest site conditions. The vehicle features on-board weighing fitted as standard and access to remote production monitoring.

Bristol-based Molson Group has already sold Bell equipment through its Powerscreen businesses in the US, which it has acquired in stages—the business was split into regional divisions—since 2022.

Nic Grout, managing director for Bell Equipment UK, added, “Bell has such a fantastic relationship and achieved strong performance with Molson Group’s US businesses. We believe this new partnership will give the Scottish customers the excellent sales and service support they need moving forward, and continue to build on our brands' strong reputations.”

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